Elon Musk has some good news for Twitter Blue subscribers

Ever since his Twitter takeover, Elon Musk has continued to make the most ludicrous decisions for the social media website.

He first conditioned the possession of a blue verification badge with a paid subscription, allowed Twitter Blue subscribers with the perks of tweets with longer characters and the ability to edit them, tweaked the website's algorithm and also recently announced to delete account which are no longer active.

In his latest bid, the tech billionaire has announced the app's latest update which will allow the verification badge users to upload two-hours-long videos that can be up to 8GB in size.

Musk announced the development on Twitter himself.

"Twitter Blue Verified subscribers can now upload two hour videos (8GB)!," he tweeted.

After the announcement was made by the business magnate, someone even added what seemed like the complete version of Shrek the Third in response to Musk's tweet as a comment. The video was, however, later taken down, The Verge reported.

According to Musk's tweet, users subscribed to Twitter Blue will be able to upload videos at 1080 pixels resolution sized 8GB is smaller.

"The longer two-hour video uploads are also only available if you’re uploading from the web or iOS, according to a support document. If you’re on Android, you’re currently limited to posting videos that are 10 minutes long at most," tech publication The Verge mentioned.

Meanwhile, regular users of the application will still be able to post the maximum 140-seconds videos.

"Twitter is also still working on a way to share advertising revenue with Blue subscribers even though Musk said in February that the feature was available," The Verge reported.