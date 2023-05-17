 
Wednesday May 17, 2023
'Police have surrounded my house': Imran Khan addresses workers

PTI chairman addresses his party workers via a video link

By Web Desk
May 17, 2023

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman on Wednesday claimed that the police have surrounded his house as he is addressing party workers via video link.

Addressing his party workers, the deposed prime minister — who was removed from office in April last year — feared that the country is heading towards the path of destruction.

Earlier, taking to Twitter the PTI chief said: "Probably my last tweet before my next arrest. Police has surrounded my house."

More to come... 