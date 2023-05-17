'Police have surrounded my house': Imran Khan addresses workers

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman on Wednesday claimed that the police have surrounded his house as he is addressing party workers via video link.
Addressing his party workers, the deposed prime minister — who was removed from office in April last year — feared that the country is heading towards the path of destruction.
Earlier, taking to Twitter the PTI chief said: "Probably my last tweet before my next arrest. Police has surrounded my house."
More to come...
