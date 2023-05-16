MGK's sweetheart Megan Fox slays in seashell swimwear in latest photoshoot

Megan Fox left fans in awe with her latest pictures on the cover of a magazine, looking out of this world in the crystal blue waters.



The 36-year-old actress put her killer curves on display during the stunning photo shoot to grace the cover of Sports Illustrated.

Machine Gun Kelly's darling left fans feeling a bit hot under the collar for a sizzling styling session as she appeared covering her body with a few seashells in the sea.

The actress sent the temperatures soring as she risked a wardrobe malfunction as she put on a few seashells for the iconic shoot.

In one of the pictures, the actress is seen kneeling down in the sand and had the seashells strategically placed to cover her toned body, taking the breath of her fans away with her style while looking directly into the camera lens.



She left her famous raven black hair falling around her face in beach waves to elevate her look. During the iconic shoot, the actress also donned several other bikinis and swimsuits.