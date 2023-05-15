Veteran thespian writer Shoaib Hashmi passes away

Renowned intellectual, teacher and playwright Shoaib Hashmi. — London School of Economics

Veteran playwright, teacher, and columnist Shoaib Hashmi on Monday succumbed to a prolonged illness in Lahore, his son confirmed to Geo News.

Hashmi was the son-in-law of Faiz Ahmed Faiz and husband of the legendary poet's daughter Salima Hashmi. He is survived by a son and a daughter.

He — despite being an excellent teacher and mentor — will most likely be remembered for his avant-garde humorous productions for television before the 1990s and the columns he wrote for The News and the Gulf News.



The theatre legend had written multiple shows for state broadcaster Pakistan Television (PTV) including Akkar Bakkar, Sach Gupp, Taal Matol. He had also taught at the Government College Lahore (GCL).

His illustrious academic background includes a master’s in economics from the GCL and an MSc degree from the prestigious London School of Economics.

To hone his flair for performing arts, he also studied theatre at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Arts, London. Hashmi was the recipient of the Tamgha-i-Imtiaz and the coveted President’s Award for Pride of Performance.

Hashmi, with his garrulous excursions that oozed with humour, invariably drew the attention of anyone within the audible radius.



Among some most striking aspects of his persona, his down-to-earth, warm and simplistic conduct stand out the most; however, the diverse traits that he manifests through the media are his hallmark.