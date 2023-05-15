Prince Harry’s ‘appalling’ behavior: ‘A sniveling little rat!’

A commentator has just slapped Prince Harry with a number of allegations due to his ‘appalling behavior’ and ‘brass neck’ tactics.
These accusations and revelations have been made by royal commentator Piers Morgan.
Mr Morgan started the chat off by addressing Prince Harry’s Coronation appearance and branded him a “sniveling little rat” for even stepping foot into the Abbey, “to be honest.”
Reason being Mr Morgan feels Prince Harry’s bid to ‘skulk around’ to watch his father’s coronation,” his appalling “given the damage he has done the royal family, the monarchy itself.”
“He’s got a brass neck, frankly,” he also chimed in before signing off.
