Prince William ‘stomping his feet’ around the Palace as King Charles ‘refuses to give up’

Experts have just issued a dire warning to Prince Harry about ‘dragging on’ his rift with the Royal Family.



These claims and admissions have been brought to light by royal commentator and expert Daniela Elser.

While Ms Elser believes, “’Distance’ might be a good idea in the short term, letting everyone catch their breath, realign their chakras and to finally finish the abomination of the coronation quiche left in the fridge, but that is hardly a long-term strategy.”



So “Surely eternal pacifist Charles will one day want this mess sorted and will want to come to find some sort of peace with Harry, no matter how much William might stomp his feet.”

“But in the meantime, William and Kate would seem to hold a lot of the royal cards and Harry is looking more and more like a busted flush.”