ACL music festival to showcase 45 percent female performers

The Austin City Limits festival has disclosed the lineup for its 22nd annual event, due to take place over two weekends in October.

Headliners include Kendrick Lamar, Foo Fighters, Mumford & Sons, Shania Twain (weekend one only), The Lumineers, Odesza, Alanis Morissette, and The 1975 (weekend two only). Other performers include Hozier, Kali Uchis, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Maggie Rogers, Labrinth, Cigarettes After Sex, Niall Horan, Tove Lo, and Thirty Seconds to Mars, among others.

The festival will have nine stages and will showcase 45% female performers, LGBTQ+ artists, allies, and icons, as well as Latin stars.

Three-day tickets for both weekends will go on sale with layaway plans available. Hulu will be the official streaming partner for the festival, with a full broadcast lineup and schedule to be announced later.

The festival will also feature native artists and premium cocktails for sale on bar menus throughout the festival.

The Austin City Limits Music Festival is an annual music festival held in Zilker Park in Austin, Texas on two consecutive three-day weekends with 9 stages and 100+ performances. The festival scheduled for weekends October 6-8 and 13-15, 2023.