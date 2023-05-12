John Travolta, Katherine Heigl to star in romantic comedy 'That’s Amore'

Nick Vallelonga’s latest endeavour That’s Amore will feature John Travolta and Katherine Heigl, Palisades Park Pictures announced on Thursday.

Actor Christopher Walken is also expected to join the cast.

The official synopsis of the film reads: “Nick Venere (Travolta) is a modern-day “Marty” – he’s never been married and his best dating years are well behind him. He’s never heard the words “I love you” and figures he never will.”

“Patty Amore (Heigl) has her share of problems as well. Shy and introverted, she’s filled with various tics and nervous habits. A secret from her past, combined with her over-protective father, have caused her to withdraw from the dating game. When Nick and Patty meet, literally bumping into one another, they share an immediate connection. When these two emotionally damaged people attempt to date one another, their families get involved, and the results are hilarious.”

Production for the film is set to begin in August and sales launch for the film will be held at Cannes Film Festival. “This film’s unparalleled star power and endearing, romantic charm is a testament to the quality of films that PPP will continue to present to buyers at forthcoming film markets,” professed Tamara Birkemoe, CEO of PPP.