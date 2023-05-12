Meta Launches AI Sandbox for advertisers to test generative ad tools. AFP/File

Meta has launched a series of new AI-powered tools and services to assist advertisers in creating ads more efficiently and improving campaign results.

At an event in New York, Meta introduced AI Sandbox, which it referred to as a "testing playground" for advertisers to experiment with new generative AI-driven ad tools. Text variation, background generation, and image outcropping are three AI Sandbox tools that Meta has worked on with a small group of advertisers thus far.

Text variation produces several versions of an advertiser's copy, allowing them to choose which may be best suited for certain audiences. The background generation tool also uses text, generating pictures that advertisers can use as the background of their content. Image outcropping, on the other hand, allows advertisers to automatically adjust images to the proper size across Meta's platforms.

Meta has begun to roll out a range of AI-powered enhancements to Meta Advantage, its portfolio of automated tools and products for advertisers to enhance their campaigns.

An automated performance comparisons report has been launched, with additional features that improve audience reach and promote dynamic video ads planned to launch in the coming months. John Hegeman, VP of monetisation at Meta, claims that the goal of these new offerings is to assist advertisers in saving time and achieving better performance with their ads.

The new capabilities' aim, according to Hegeman, is to test and learn rapidly and determine which components are most useful for businesses to achieve their objectives.

Meta's capital expenditures for the year will be between $30 billion and $33 billion, according to finance chief Susan Li. This perspective, according to Li, "reflects our ongoing build-out of AI capacity to support ads, Feed and Reels, along with an increased investment in capacity for our generative AI initiatives."

Hegeman said that Meta has been investing "tens of billions of dollars" in AI each year, using larger and more complicated models in its ad systems. Hegeman also stated that the advanced models will help businesses achieve better results. Meta intends to gradually expand access to AI Sandbox to more advertisers starting in July.

Meta's introduction of AI Sandbox and enhancements to Meta Advantage portfolio demonstrate the company's commitment to AI. These investments are intended to provide advertisers with a range of tools to help them create more efficient and successful ad campaigns.

As Meta continues to invest in AI, it is expected that they will develop additional capabilities to assist advertisers in achieving their goals.