Rita Lee, Brazil's icon, dies at 75

Brazil's freedom rocker, Rita Lee, breathed her last 75 after suffering two years from lung cancer.

"We announce the death of Rita Lee at her home in Sao Paulo late last night, surrounded by all the love of her family, as she always wanted," the singer's Instagram released a statement.

Tributes rained upon the late singer from several artists, politicians and celebrities.

President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva praised her as "an artist ahead of her time" and "one of the greatest and most brilliant names in Brazilian music."

Lee was born on Dec. 31, 1947, in Sao Paulo. She was instrumental in the Tropicalia movement, as she created daring music during military rule in the 1960s.

The rock icon boasted 20 albums with a total of 55 million records sold. While her songs were based on feminism and sexuality, long-considered taboo subjects.

In 2021, Rita Lee was diagnosed with lung cancer 2021.

