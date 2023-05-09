No torture inflicted on Imran Khan: Sanaullah

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah addressing the press conference in Islamabad on May 9, 2023, in this still taken from a video. — YouTube/PTVNewsLive

Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah on Tuesday said that there was no sort of torture inflicted on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan during his arrest.



Earlier today, the former premier was taken into custody by Rangers personnel from Islamabad High Court (IHC) acting on National Accountability Bureau's (NAB) warrant in the Al-Qadir Trust case.

Following his arrest, Khan’s lawyer Barrister Ali Gohar told media persons that the Rangers personnel “tortured” the party chairman during the arrest.

“Imran Khan was hit on the head and his injured leg,” he claimed.

“Rangers broke through the glass and entered the diary branch,” Advocate Gohar further said, adding the Rangers personnel broke IHC’s main gate before ransacking the IHC office.

Taking to Twitter, Sanaullah categorically denied reports of torture on the PTI chief.

"Imran Khan did not ensure his appearance despite several notices. NAB arrested him for causing damage to the national treasury," the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader said.

'Law to take its course'

Meanwhile, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said that Imran Khan used NAB against others while he was in power, referring to later's prime ministership from 2018 to 2022.

"People were arrested on his demands and they were tortured to satisfy this ladla's ego. Even daughters and sisters were detained by NAB. Only law will take its course now as it is not subject to anyone," wrote the defence minister.

Imran Khan's arrest

The PTI chairman was arrested as part of the NAB’s investigation in the Al-Qadir Trust case ahead of his appearance before the IHC to seek bail in multiple FIRs registered against him.

The Rangers personnel driving a black Toyota Hilux Vigo took Imran Khan away to NAB Rawalpindi.

Khan's dramatic arrest, in which paramilitary troops had to break several doors, jump through smashed windows, and scuffle with PTI supporters and lawyers to reach the legally beleaguered firebrand politician, has sparked protests across the country.

Inspector General of Police, (IGP) Islamabad Dr Akbar Nasir Khan confirmed the development and said that the situation was under control.

According to Geo News, the PTI chairman was in the IHC's biometric verification department when he was nabbed by security personnel. The NAB officials had arrest warrants.

Khan’s warrants were issued on May 1 by NAB chairman Lt Gen (retd) Nazir Ahmad Butt.

As per details, Khan was booked under Section 9A of the National Accountability Ordinance 1999.