Meghan Markle, Prince Harry left King Charles ‘disappointed’

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry had left King Charles 'disappointed' with their Megxit, a royal expert has claimed.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped done as senior royals back in 2020 and moved to US.
Royal expert Russell Myers claimed this while speaking on the Pod Save The King podcast
“First and foremost, Charles is crestfallen at Harry and Megan's departure,” Russell said.
The royal expert further said, "He was relying on them to be part of this slimmed-down monarchy, using their superstar status. It was pretty apparent wherever they went together, that they were a huge success.”
He went on to say, “Harry and Meghan could have been a huge asset to not only the Royal Family, not only the British public, but also the Commonwealth. This is an institution that really does need dragging into the modern era sometimes.”
