Iran executes two men convicted of blasphemy

Yousef Mehrad and Sadrollah Fazeli-Zare.—Twitter

Iran has executed two men, Yousef Mehrad and Sadrollah Fazeli-Zare, who were convicted of operating multiple social media accounts focused on atheism and the desecration of religious sanctities, according to reports from the country's judiciary.

The executions have sparked international criticism, with human rights groups condemning the acts as brutal and highlighting concerns about the lack of fair trial standards in Iranian courts.

Mehrad and Fazeli-Zare were hanged at Arak Prison in central Iran on Monday morning, as confirmed by the Mizan news agency. The men were arrested in 2020 for allegedly managing a Telegram channel titled "Criticism of Superstition and Religion." During their two months in solitary confinement, they were denied access to legal representation. In 2021, they were found guilty of blasphemy charges by the Arak Criminal Court and sentenced to death, along with six-year prison terms for activities deemed a threat to national security.

The executions come at a time of heightened anti-government unrest in Iran, although cases specifically related to blasphemy convictions are relatively uncommon. Human rights organizations have repeatedly criticized the Iranian judicial system for its failure to provide fair trials and for relying on coerced confessions obtained through torture as evidence.

The executions of Mehrad and Fazeli-Zare have drawn strong condemnation from international voices. Mahmood Amiry-Moghaddam, director of the Norway-based Iran Human Rights group, described the executions as not only cruel acts but also serious violations of freedom of expression. He called for a firm response from the international community, emphasizing that the lack of a strong reaction sends a concerning signal to the Islamic Republic and its ideological allies.

In a separate incident, a Swedish-Iranian dual national accused of involvement in a 2018 attack on a military parade was also executed on Saturday. The European Union has strongly condemned the execution of Habib Chaab. Iran currently ranks second only to China in terms of annual executions, with over 200 reported this year alone. Human rights groups have documented a significant increase in executions, citing efforts by authorities to instil fear among participants in nationwide protests triggered by the death of Mahsa Amini while in custody. The executions of Mehrad, Fazeli-Zare, and Chaab further highlight concerns about human rights and freedom of expression in Iran.