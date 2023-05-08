World Cup: Will Pakistan play in India?

The Pakistan cricket team's participation in this year's world cup in India remains uncertain due to political tensions between the neighbouring countries.
After the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) refused to send its team to Pakistan to participate in Asia Cup, Pakistan might also not send the Men in Green to participate in the mega event in India.
However, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is most likely to get permission from its government to participate in World Cup in India in light of Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari's statement during his visit to Goa, sources told GeoSuper.tv.
"Sports should be kept separated from politics and foreign policy," the FM had stated during his visit to attend the two-day Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) meeting.
Earlier, several reports claimed that Pakistan will play against India in World Cup at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, Gujarat.
"Pakistan may not agree to play against India at Narendra Modi Stadium due to certain reasons," a source said without discussing further details on this matter before the announcement of the official schedule.
It must be noted here that International Cricket Council (ICC) hasn't announced the schedule for the World Cup so far. The mega event will take place in October-November this year in India.
A reliable source in PCB has also denied reports regarding their demand from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to give them a guarantee in writing that if Pakistan goes to India for ICC World Cup, then they will come here for ICC Champions Trophy in 2025.
