Veteran actor Tauqeer Nasir becomes new Punjab Censor Board chairman

Veteran drama actor Tauqeer Nasir. — Facebook/touqeernasirartist

Veteran actor Tauqeer Nasir, who has starred in multiple dramas in his extensive career, has been appointed as the chairman of the Punjab Film Censor Board, it was announced Thursday.

Nasir's career, which started with Pakistan Television (PTV) in 1978, spans over 40 years.

He was awarded the Sitara-e-Imtiaz by President Dr Arif Alvi on Aug 14, 2022.

Nasir has previously served as the director of the Islamabad chapter of the Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) and in the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA).

Talking to Jang following his appointment, Nasir said he would try to solve the problems of the film industry. "I am well aware of the film industry's problems as I have remained associated with it," he said.

Prior to this, actor Vasay Chaudhry was appointed as the vice-chairman of the Punjab Film Censor Board. However, his tenure ended a little over two months later after Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi denotified the censor board.



"After the recent de-notification of the Punjab film censor board, my tenure as the Vice chairman ends with viewing 8 films, consuming 4 cups of coffee, 1 popcorn, 1 pack of chips, 3 water bottles, passing 7 films with cuts and banning 1(it was an E grade Hollywood film)," the actor has tweeted at the time.



