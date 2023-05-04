Prince Harry ‘on losing streak’ with ‘allegiances shifting’ & drama swirling like ‘loo paper’

Prince Harry is reportedly facing a major crisis as his drama ‘swirls around London’ like a ‘wad of toilet paper’



These claims and admissions have been brought to light by royal commentator and expert Daniela Elser.

She started off by pointing out the unstable nature of King Charles’ monarchy.



She even went as far as to admit that with the ‘royal chess board’ a hot mess, there is only one thing that’s’ guaranteed, and its that “allegiances are shifting.”

Per Ms Elser, “With pieces on the royal chessboard moving all over the place, with allegiances seemingly shifting, with court documents and family revelations swirling and eddying about London, drama, like loo paper, is one thing that seems all but guaranteed.”