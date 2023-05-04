K-pop group Kep1er’s Bahiyyih to not perform in their Japan shows

The shows in Yokohama set for May 4th and 5th will see Bahiyyih being absent

Bahiyyih from the K-pop group Kep1er will be sitting out their shows in Japan due to the loss of a family member.

Her agency announced that she will be absent at the Kep1er Japan 2nd Single ‘FLY-BY’ Debut Showcase set for May 4th and 5th in the city Yokohama.

“Hello.

This is WAKEONE and SWING Entertainment.

We regret to inform you that Huening Bahiyyih, one of our members, will be unable to participate in the 'Kep1er Japan 2nd Single ‘FLY-BY’ Debut Showcase' scheduled for May 4-5th in Yokohama, due to the loss of a family member.

We apologize to the fans who might have been waiting for this event, and we ask for your kind understanding during this difficult time for Huening Bahiyyih and her family. She will participate in a separate schedule for this event, and we will provide further notice on the additional event soon.

Once again, we ask for your deep understanding, and we send our deepest condolences to Huening Bahiyyih and her family.”