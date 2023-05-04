Is Madiha Imam's husband an Indian filmmaker?

Pakistani actress Madiha Imam (right) with husband Moji Basar. — Instagram/@madihaimam

Pakistani actor Madiha Imam rebutted the reports claiming that her husband, Moji Basar, is a producer or Indian filmmaker, saying that he is neither of that.

A day earlier, the 32-year-old actress announced that she tied the knot with Moji Basar. She did not give any details about her husband, however, people spread rumours that her husband was an Indian filmmaker.

Speaking to Geo.tv, Madiha said: "He was a work acquaintance and then a friend. He's not a producer, not an Indian filmmaker, none of that. I am not sure who spread these rumours but that's incorrect information."

She said that Moji Basar was "just an acquaintance who turned into a friend and now is my husband. That's about it".

Madiha shared the news of her marriage on Instagram and shared her photos in a wedding dress along with her husband.

“Remember us in your prayers as we embark on this new chapter of our lives,” she wrote in the caption of the post.

Madiha is known as one of the best actresses in Pakistan dramas.



She has acted in many TV dramas over the years and won the hearts of her fans with impressive acting skills.

She was born on February 8, 1991, in Karachi and earned widespread recognition for her roles in Heer and Dhaani dramas.