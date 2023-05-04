Sonakshi Sinha spills beans about role in 'Dahaad': 'It is very different from a 'Chulbul Pandey'

Sonakshi Sinha 'hopes her character Anjali Bhaati in 'Dahaad' changes the representation of female cops'

Sonakshi Sinha talks about her character in Dahaad, says it is different from Salman Khan's Chulbul Pandey in Dabangg.

Sonakshi, while talking about her role, said: “I mean, why should guys have all the fun! I think it is about time that we started representing real women, strong women honestly. There are so many stories to be told and this was just one such story that came to me and I think I got really lucky with this one. As an actor, very rarely you get roles that just hit you bang in the face and you are like you have to do it. “

On May 3, Sonakshi promoted her series in Mumbai where she revealed how her role in the crime-thriller series is different from that of Salman's character in Dabangg.

The Double XL actor stated: “So this was one such role that I haven't done. As a cop, I think it is very different from a Chulbul Pandey type of a cop. Like ma'am (Ex-IPS Officer Dr Meeran Chadha Borwarkar) said, she (her character) is very real. She is very raw. She knows what she's doing and she knows what she wants; to get justice, no matter what it is. She is that kind of a woman. It really was my honour to play her on screen."

According to Shatrughan Sinha’s daughter the representation of female cops has not really changed over the time but she is hopeful that her character in Dahaad changes it all.

"I have seen very far and few. There is no one particular character that really sticks out right now. I hope Anjali Bhaati becomes that character that people kind of refer to when they talk about the portrayal of women cops on-screen. I hope people end up saying that most of these have such women."

Sonakshi Sinha’s Dahaad is an 8-episode cop series that is slated to release on May 12, reports Pinkvilla.