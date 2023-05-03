Virat Kohli shares makeup-free photo of Anushka Sharma

Indian cricket star Virat Kohli and his wife Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma. — Instagram/virat.kohli

Virat Kohli, one of India's biggest cricket stars, has shared a picture of his wife, Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma without any makeup while the two were in Delhi.

Posting the picture on both his Instagram and Twitter accounts, Kohli captioned it, "out and about in Delhi".

In the picture, Anushka sports black leggings, a pullover in the same colour, and a cap while Kohli can be seen wearing a grey t-shirt.

The actress, who has starred in multiple blockbuster films, including PK and Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, appears beautiful and serene in her no-makeup look.

Kohli and Sharma are one of the B-town couples who are highly praised among the people. The duo tied the knot in 2017. In 2021, they welcomed their daughter Vamika to the family.

Not only do their fans adore the couple, but both partners keep heaping praise on each other to reaffirm their love.

Recently, Kohli penned a heartfelt birthday wish for the star actor and shared some of his favourite pictures of his wife.

"Love you through thick, thin and all your cute madness. Happy birthday my everything," the former Indian skipper wrote.

The cricketer also praised his wife for being an extremely outstanding mother and called her an inspiration for him.