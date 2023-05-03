YouTuber Goes Viral After Wanting Agust D To "Fight" BTS's Rap Line, Makes Shocking Discovery

YouTuber goes viral after challenging Agust D to "Fight" BTS's rap line

A YouTuber has gone viral after posting a video in which he challenged BTS's rapper Agust D to a "fight" against the rest of the group's rap line. However, the YouTuber's plans took a surprising turn when he made a shocking discovery about Agust D's skills.

In the video, the YouTuber, who goes by the name "RapMasta," claimed that Agust D was not as skilled a rapper as the other members of BTS's rap line, including RM, J-Hope, and Suga. He said that he wanted to challenge Agust D to a "fight" to prove that the other members were better.

However, after listening to Agust D's latest mixtape, "D-2," RapMasta had a change of heart. He admitted that he had been wrong about Agust D's skills, and that the rapper was just as talented as the rest of the group's rap line.

RapMasta said that he was particularly impressed by Agust D's flow and lyricism, and that he now saw the rapper in a new light. He apologized for underestimating Agust D and praised him for his hard work and dedication to his craft.

The video has since gone viral, with fans of BTS and Agust D praising RapMasta for his honesty and for recognizing the rapper's talent. Many have also thanked him for introducing new fans to Agust D's music and encouraging people to give the rapper a chance.

Agust D, whose real name is Min Yoongi, is a member of BTS and has released several solo tracks under his stage name. He is known for his raw and honest lyrics, and has been praised for his skill as a rapper and producer.