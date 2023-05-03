Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, viral for his singing, was once a cricketer

Following his recent fame on social media for his singing videos, some more interesting information about British-Pakistani Chahat Fateh Ali Khan has emerged.
It appears that Khan, whose real name is Kashif Rana, is a man with multiple talents; he used to be a first-class cricketer in Pakistan.
He was part of the Lahore team in the 1983-84 season of the Quaid-i-Azam trophy. He played two first-class matches, in which he scored 16 runs in three innings.
Later on, he moved to the United Kingdom in search of a better future. He also played club cricket there for 12 years.
In a previous interview, Khan claimed that Pakistan's former Test cricketer Aaqib Javed played under his captaincy during school cricket. He was highly trolled for his statement.
"I selected Aaqib Javed in the cricket team of the government school of Sheikhupura. He played under my captaincy," he said in an interview with Geo News.
Last year, Rana went viral on social media as 'Chahat Fateh Ali Khan'. His fun singing videos attracted millions on the social site. Earlier this year, he also sang a song for Pakistan Super League (PSL).
