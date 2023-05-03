Karachi to remain hot and humid: PMD

A Pakistani man rests under the shade of trees during a heatwave in Karachi, Pakistan, on June 23, 2015. — AFP

Weather in Karachi will likely remain hot and humid for the next 24 hours, the Pakistan Meteorological Department said on Wednesday.



The maximum temperature in the metropolitan can go up to 33 to 35 degrees Centigrade; meanwhile, the minimum temperature expected to be recorded is 25.5 degrees Centigrade, PMD said.

Humidity in the city’s air will remain at 81%, while the speed of winds moving from the southwest is 19 kilometres per hour, the department mentioned.

A day earlier PMD Chief Meteorologist Dr Sardar Sarfaraz had predicted a decline in the likelihood of rain from Wednesday onwards, adding that there was a possibility of rain in Sindh during the next two to three days, but after that, the chances of rainfall will decrease.



After that, Karachi will likely experience a dry spell with increased temperatures till mid-May at least.



Dr Sarfaraz said the city was likely to receive light rain in the next 24 hours, after which a dry spell is expected from next week.

The suburbs of the metropolis, including Sarjani Town, Hub, Gadap, Bahria Town, and Gulshan-e-Hadeed, were likely to receive rain on Tuesday, according to the chief meteorologist.