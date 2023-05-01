Karachi likely to receive more showers

Light to moderate rains on Monday lashed several parts of Karachi, turning the metropolis weather pleasant.
Weatherman forecast more showers in the port city in the next few hours.
Meteorological analyst said there is a possibility of heavy rain in most parts of the city in the next one to two hours.
According to the weather expert, hailstorm is also expected in some areas of the metropolis.
The areas which received light to moderate rains included I.I Chundrigar Road Malir, Gulshan-e-Hadid, Steel Town, Shah Latif Town, Karachi Airport, Model Colony, Scheme 33 Gulistan-e-Johar and others.
According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PDM), Sindh will receive thunderstorms/rain with few moderate to isolated heavy falls in the next 24 hours.
Moreover, hailstorms are likely to occur in Dadu, Jamshoro, Qambar Shahdadkot, Larkana, Jacobabad, Shikarpur, Kashmore, Sukkur, Ghotki, Khairpur, Naushahro Feroz, Shaheed Benazirabad and Sanghar districts.
While thunderstorm/rain of light/moderate intensity with isolated heavy falls are also expected in TM Khan, TA Yar, Hyderabad, Mityari, Mirpur Khas, Umerkot, Tharparker, Badin, Thatta, Sujawal districts and Karachi division.
Earlier the PDM issued a weather advisory that the country was likely to experience rainfall between April 26 and the first week of May.
The PDM , in a statement released on its Twitter handle, said: “A westerly wave is likely to enter in the country from April 26 (evening/night) and likely to spread in central and southern parts of the country and may persist till first week of May.”
