Karachi weather update: What's the latest forecast?

Motorcyclists are passing through a flooded road in Karachi amid heavy rain on September 12, 2022.— APP

Weather expert Jawad Memon on Monday said that a western wind system is affecting the country as its circulation moves away from Sindh to South Punjab.

While speaking to Geo News, the expert said that while thunderclouds may form away from Karachi today, the metropolis is likely to receive rainfall tomorrow (Tuesday).

It is expected that the city may receive rain with thunder around the afternoon or evening tomorrow.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PDM), Sindh will receive thunderstorms/rain with few moderate to isolated heavy falls in the next 24 hours.

Moreover, hailstorms are likely to occur in Dadu, Jamshoro, Qambar Shahdadkot, Larkana, Jacobabad, Shikarpur, Kashmore, Sukkur, Ghotki, Khairpur, Naushahro Feroz, Shaheed Benazirabad and Sanghar districts.

While thunderstorm/rain of light/moderate intensity with isolated heavy falls are also expected in TM Khan, TA Yar, Hyderabad, Mityari, Mirpur Khas, Umerkot, Tharparker, Badin, Thatta, Sujawal districts and Karachi division.

Earlier the PDM issued a weather advisory that the country was likely to experience rainfall between April 26 and the first week of May.

The PDM , in a statement released on its Twitter handle, said: “A westerly wave is likely to enter in the country from April 26 (evening/night) and likely to spread in central and southern parts of the country and may persist till first week of May.”

Meanwhile, Minister for Climate Change Sherry Rehman said that unstable weather systems and sporadic urban flooding could be expected from Kashmir to Karachi in the upcoming days.

“A special advisory for Balochistan and coastal areas has also been issued. The fisherfolk community needs to be alerted to the possibility of choppy seas and extreme weather, especially off Ormara, Pasni, and Gwadar,” she tweeted.

The climate change minister advised provinces to take precautionary measures, including cleaning storm drains, electricity pole stability and road access in the event of local flooding. “Especially where repair works from the 2022 floods are still ongoing,” she said.

Rehman warned that heavy rains may cause flash floods in Mansehra, Abbottabad, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir from May 1 to May 4.