Light rain expected in Karachi today, confirms chief meteorologist

Motoristsdrive through accumulated rain water on M.A Jinnah road, Karachi on March 23, 2023. — Online

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PDM) Chief Meteorologist Dr Sardar Sarfaraz said on Tuesday that Karachi is likely to receive light rain in the next 24 hours, after which the city is likely to receive a dry spell from next week.



The chief meteorologist further said that the One Day International (ODI) matches between Pakistan and New Zealand scheduled for Karachi were not likely to be affected as the rain spell in the city would end before that.



The suburbs of the metropolis, including Sarjani Town, Hub, Gadap, Bahria Town, and Gulshan-e-Hadeed, are likely to receive rain today, he said.

However, he shared, the likelihood of rain will decline from Wednesday onwards, adding that there was a possibility of rain in Sindh during the next two to three days, but after that, the chances of rainfall will decrease.

After that, Karachi is likely to experience a dry spell with increased temperatures till mid-May at least.



According to the PMD, the maximum temperature in the metropolis may go up to 33°C to 35°C, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 24°C.

The percentage of humidity in the air is 63%, while the speed of winds blowing from the northwest is seven to 11 kilometres per hour, the department said.

Rains have been expected in Karachi for several days. Yesterday, weather expert Jawad Memon said that the western wind system is affecting the country as its circulation moves away from Sindh to South Punjab.



The expert further added that while thunderclouds may form away from Karachi on Monday, the city was likely to receive rainfall on Tuesday.

He shared that the city was likely to receive rain with thunder around the afternoon or evening today (Tuesday).

Earlier, the PMD had issued a weather advisory that the country was likely to experience rainfall between April 26 and the first week of May.

The PDM, in a statement released on its Twitter handle, said: “A westerly wave is likely to enter in the country from April 26 (evening/night) and likely to spread in central and southern parts of the country and may persist till first week of May.”

Moreover, Sindh will receive thunderstorms/rain with a few moderate to isolated heavy falls and hailstorms which are likely to occur in Dadu, Jamshoro, Qambar Shahdadkot, Larkana, Jacobabad, Shikarpur, Kashmore, Sukkur, Ghotki, Khairpur, Naushahro Feroz, Shaheed Benazirabad and Sanghar districts.

Thunderstorms/rain of light to moderate intensity with isolated heavy falls are also expected in TM Khan, TA Yar, Hyderabad, Mityari, Mirpur Khas, Umerkot, Tharparker, Badin, Thatta, Sujawal districts, and Karachi division.