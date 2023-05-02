Hania Aamir posts no makeup look on Instagram

Pakistani actress Hania Aamir. — Instagram/@haniaheheofficial

Pakistani actress Hania Aamir keeps her fans updated by religiously posting her pictures on social media and Tuesday was no exception.

The 26-year-old diva took to picture and video sharing app to post a no-makeup look, making her fans and followers fall in love with her golden hour selfie.

"Morning sunshine," wrote the Dil Ruba actress as the caption of the post.



The adorable selfie prompted social media users to express how beautiful the star appears in a simple look.



She recently took the internet by storm by posting her Eid pictures, all dressed up in gorgeous outfits.

Her post garnered over 500,000 likes and thousands of comments with many saying that they wanted to her at Met Gala.

Let's take a look at them.

"There's nothing interesting in MetGala without you," wrote a user.

"When hania wakes up, she doesn't tell good morning. The sun says good morning to her," another one commented.

One of the users remarked: "I wanna see you in MetGala that's your place."