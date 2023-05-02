Salman Khan gets inspired by Groot, dodges awkward questions by answering: 'I Am Salman'

Salman Khan channeled his inner Groot as part of Marvel India's new promotional material for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3.
Salman was seen dodging questions left and right by simply answering, "I am Salman” to every prying question of the press, in a quirky promotional video released by Marvel.
The Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3 promotional video begins with Salman relaxing in a van before a press conference as he watches a clip of the adorable Marvel character Groot.
Salman then heads to the conference being inspired by Groot, who answers most of his questions with “I am Groot”. The press first asks Salman the name of his next movie, to which the Tiger star replies: “I am Salman”.
The press, confused yet fascinated, then asks him to say a dialogue from the movie, to which he also answers, "I am Salman ''.
The baffled reporters make a final comment about how all other Khans are married but him, and ask why is it so. The amusing video shows Salman yet again evade the question, saying, “I am Salman”.
Marvel India captioned their witty promotional video: “I am..” naam toh suna hi hoga @beingsalmankhan. Swagat Karo Guardians ka on May 5th only in cinemas.(You must have heard my name before. Welcome the Guardians on May 5th) #GOTGVol3. Releasing in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.”
