Pete Davidson bumps into ex Kim Kardashian at Met Gala 2023

Pete Davidson bumped into former girlfriend Kim Kardashian at Met Gala 2023 months after they called it quits.
The reality TV megastar had a friendly reunion with the comedian as they were both captured having a conversation with big smiles on their faces.
Kardashian and Davidson were joined by singer Usher as they seemed to be exchanging some words at the fashion extravaganza.
Dressed in a stunning outfit featuring pearls along her chest and skirt, The Kardashians star turned heads at the annual fashion event in New York.
Meanwhile, the King of Staten Island star looked dashing in a casual Fendi T-shirt which he paired with leather pants and a trench coat.
The lovebirds parted ways last year in August after dating each other for nine months citing long distance and demanding schedule the reason behind their split.
It was reported at the time that Kardashian and Davidson had decided to remain friends, which seems to be the case as the duo were seen talking at Met Gala.
Last year, Kardashian sparked controversy when she appeared at the event alongside Davidson, wearing the iconic Marilyn Monroe’s body fitted nude coloured gown.
