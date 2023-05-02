Robert Pattinson, Suki Waterhouse exude couple goals at first joint appearance at Met Gala

Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse exuded couple goals at their first joint appearance at Met Gala 2023.

The lovebirds exuded happiness as they put their best foot forward at one of the biggest fashion events in glamorous attires.

This is the first time the Batman star and Daisy Jones and The Six actor attended the annual New York City event together despite dating for four years.

Pattinson looked dapper in a Dior tuxedo which had a skirt detail and a gold brooch. Meanwhile, Waterhouse stunned in a sheer Fendi dress having floral embroidery.

The duo was all smiles as they posed together for the paparazzi at the red carpet of the prestigious event with Pattinson wrapping his hand around Waterhouse's waist.

The loved-up pair was first linked together in 2018, however, they made their first public appearance four years later at the Dior fall 2023 menswear show last December.

In an interview with The Sunday Times, Waterhouse talked about her very low-key romance with the Twilight star. "I'm shocked that I'm so happy with someone for nearly five years," she said.

"I'm always incredibly excited when I see his name pop up [on my phone] or even a text, and I think he feels the same about me. We've always got so much to say, and I find him hilarious."