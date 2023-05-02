Fatal dust storm causes multiple-vehicle crash in Illinois

A dust storm caused a series of crashes involving almost 100 vehicles, leaving at least six people dead and more than 30 injured on Monday.

The incident occurred along a two-mile stretch of Interstate 55 in Illinois, a major thoroughfare that connects cities such as Chicago and St. Louis.

According to the Illinois State Police, the crashes were due to excessive winds blowing dirt from farm fields across the highway, reducing visibility to near zero in some areas.

The crashes involved 40 to 60 passenger vehicles and 30 commercial vehicles, including two semi-trucks that caught fire as a result of the collisions. Some vehicles careened off the highway, while others were left smoking and damaged on the road.

Images from the scene showed the aftermath of the accidents in dusty, hazy conditions, with smoke and fires visible in some cases.

The victims' ages ranged from two to 80 years old, and injuries varied from minor to life-threatening. Emergency services responded to the incident, and more than 30 people were taken to the hospital. The Illinois State Police warned drivers to avoid the area and seek alternative routes, as the highway was closed for several hours following the incident.

This is not the first time a dust storm has caused a serious crash. In Utah in 2021, eight people died in a similar accident when a sandstorm caused a series of collisions involving 22 vehicles. Authorities in both states have cautioned drivers to be extra careful when driving in high winds and low visibility conditions, as such weather can create hazardous situations on the roads.