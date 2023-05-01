King Charles Coronation: Prince Harry won't be honoured by palace like other royals

With less than one week until King Charles III's coronation on May 6, fans and experts are still speculating about Prince Harry's role at the landmark ceremony.

Some believe that Harry will not be treated like other royals at the event, while few think that King Charles would honour his younger son at his historic event.

The Duke of Sussex will reportedly not be allowed to appear alongside other members of the royal family on the Palace balcony. He would be treated like a regular guest instead of holding a place of honour like his elder brother Prince William and other senior working royals.

Meghan Markle's hubby Harry's return to the UK is likely to be brief, with reports suggesting the Duke will be boarding a plane back to his Montecito home within two hours of the ceremony.



Meghan and Harry's relationship with the royal family has remained frosty despite King Charles' reported attempts to restart amicable communications with his younger son.



Royal commentator Esther Krakue argued Harry's treatment at the coronation will cement the fact he and his wife Meghan "will have no place" in the future of the monarchy.

"Prince Harry has no role, effectively, in the Coronation. He's expected to be in and out of the UK in under 48 hours, and he's expected to fly back to Montecito to celebrate his son's fourth birthday," she added.