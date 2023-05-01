King Charles to reuse historic chairs instead of new ones for Coronation ceremony

King Charles is seeking out the perfect throne for the upcoming Coronation ceremony, where he will officially be named the monarch, while his wife will be called Queen instead of Queen Consort.

The royal will be reusing several ceremonial chairs for the historic event. The Buckingham Palace confirmed the news on Sunday, April 30th, 2023, in a press release, along with details about the ceremonial chairs that have been “conserved, reserved and adapted as required” for the different stages of the service on May 6th, 2023, via People Magazine.

The chairs involved include the Chairs of Estate, Throne Chairs, some of the Congregation Chairs and St. Edward’s Chair, which is the coronation chair used to crown King Charles.

The press release stated that for the early parts of the service, Charles, 74, and Camilla, 75, will sit in the Chairs of Estate and the Throne Chairs for the Enthroning and the Homage for the latter.

The Chairs of Estate were originally made in 1953 for the Coronation of Charles’ late mother, Queen Elizabeth II. Whereas, the Throne Chairs were made for King George VI and Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother’s coronation in 1937.

Per the statement by the Palace, the chairs will be auctioned after the coronation, and the profits will be donated to charity.

This move aligns with Charles’ passion regarding the environment and the climate crisis. The monarch is also looking to slim-down his monarchy in a bid to save on the extra costs which seem to be causing a financial burden to the throne.