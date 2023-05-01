Prince Harry likely to be treated as ‘guest’ at King Charles coronation

Prince Harry will be treated like a guest at King Charles coronation as the Duke of Sussex is set to attend historic event without his wife Meghan Markle and their children.



Royal expert Esther Krakue told Sky News “It’s clear that it’s a very quick trip in and out [for Prince Harry] – and that’s very telling about where … the Sussexes’ role is within the Royal Family.”

Prince Harry will attend his father’s coronation without Meghan Markle and their kids Archie and Lilibet on May 6.

The coronation also falls on Archie’s fourth birthday.

According to reports, Meghan Markle will remain in California with her children to celebrate Archie’s birthday.

There are also reports the Duke of Sussex is expected to spend just 24 hours in Britain for coronation and return to US to celebrate Archie’s birthday with Meghan and Lilibet.