Miley Cyrus’ mom Tish announces engagement to ‘Prison Break’ star Dominic Purcell

Miley Cyrus’ mom, Tish Cyrus is now engaged to Prison Break alum, Dominic Purcell, a year after her divorce finalised with Billy Ray Cyrus.

On Sunday, April 29th, 2023, Tish announced that news with photos of the two embracing. In the carousel of two images, the first offers a closeup of Cyrus’ square-cut engagement ring, while the second shows Cyrus and Purcell wrapped in a loving embrace.

She captioned the post, “A thousand times…. YES,” adding a heart emoji while also tagging the British-Australian actor.

The announcement comes seven months after Tish’s ex Billy Ray sparked rumours in September 2022 that he got engaged to Aussie singer Firerose, which was confirmed two months later.



Soon after, Tish, 55, and Purcell, 53, debuted their romance and went Instagram-official in November 2022. Since then, they haven’t been shy about publicly showcasing their love in public and on social media.

A few days before their engagement announcement, Purcell shared a photo of the couple on Instagram and gave a sweet shoutout to her lady love. “Punching way above my weight - yep absolutely, I’m a lucky bastard,” Purcell captioned the post. “She’s the best human ever. Love ya love.”

Earlier this year, reports hinted that the pair was getting serious pretty quickly. “Things couldn’t be going better for Tish and Dominic,” a source told Us Weekly in February. “[Tish] truly feels like she found her soulmate.”

Tish was previously married to Miley and Noah Cyrus’ dad, Billy Ray Cyrus for nearly 20 years before calling it quits. The couple first separated when the Achy Breaky Heart singer filed for divorce in 2010, calling it off a year later, via People.

In 2013, Tish then files for divorce, again calling if off the next month. The pair split for good in 2022 when the 55-year-old filed for divorce one last time.