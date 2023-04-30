Chrissy Teigen, John Legend channel Hollywood glam at White House dinner

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend sent waves on the internet as they lead the star-studded arrival at the 2023 White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner on Saturday night.
The couple brought Hollywood glam as they walked the red carpet at the glitzy event — held at the Washington Hilton.
Teigen, 37, looked like a vision in white in a flowing lilac gown with a sparkling corset waistline complimenting her figure.
The stunning dress from Hobeika’s Spring/Summer 2022 Couture collection featured a plunging neckline and high-slit skirt adding drama to the cookbook author’s dazzling appearance at the famed event.
The mother-of-three wore her brown tresses down and accessorized her look with silver heels, diamond earrings and rings and also, carried a silver clutch.
The chart-topping singer, 44, on the other hand, rocked up in a classic black suit with a matching tie. The duo clicked pictures at the red carpet.
Besides Teigen and John. Julia Fox, Ke Hua Quan and Ariana Madix among others, arrived at the star-studded event.
