Jonathan Majors gives consent to ‘order of protection’ for alleged victim

Jonathan Majors’ attorney has recently responded after the judge granted order of protection to the alleged woman victim on April 27.

According to PEOPLE, Doug Cohen, press secretary for the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office, stated that a “judge granted a full temporary order of protection for the victim, per the publication’s request and with the consent of defense counsel”.

The outlet reported that a “limited temporary order of protection” was granted at the time of prosecution.

It is pertinent to mention that a “limited order of protection”, according to NYPD, enables the “subject of the order protection to maintain contact with you. However, the subject cannot abuse, harass or threaten you”.

On Thursday, Priya Chaudhry, a lawyer for Majors, said in a statement, “This is standard in cases such as this, and we consented because Mr. Majors wants nothing to do with the woman who assaulted him.”

Chaudhry further stated, “We have been transparent and cooperative with the District Attorney, including giving the District Attorney ample evidence, including witness statements of Mr. Majors’ innocence.”

“In fact, we recently provided a forensic medical opinion from a Board Certified Emergency Medicine Doctor and Trauma Specialist who has examined the photos and videos of the woman and concludes, without hesitation, that the woman did not have any injuries at the nightclub and the injuries she later sustained did not come from Mr. Majors,” explained the Devotion actor’s attorney.

In the end, Chaudhry added, “It is disturbing that even when presented with this incontrovertible evidence, the District Attorney continues this false case.”

Meanwhile, the judge's order directed Majors to have no contact with the alleged victim. It would remain in effect until at least the next court hearing, which is scheduled for May 9.