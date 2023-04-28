Sunny Leone sets the stage on fire by dancing on 'Baby Doll' in Dubai: WATCH

Sunny Leone is going to feature in Anurag Kashyap's 'Kennedy'

Sunny Leone shakes a leg on her chartbuster song Baby Doll at a grand in held in Dubai.

Viral Bhayani, one of the most famous paparazzies in India, shared a video on internet where Sunny can be seen wearing a shimmery silver slit dress along with a pair of matching heels. She looked stunning as ever.

Ragini MMS 2 actress grooved over the song with another lady on stage. She won hearts on social media with her on-point dance moves and killer expressions.

The video has been going viral on social media. Fans can’t stop gushing over the beauty of Sunny, They are reacting on the video with different comments and hearts. One of the fans wrote: “Sunny is dammmnnn cute.”

On the work front, Sunny Leone is all set to feature in Anuragh Kashyap’s film Kennedy which is going to be premiered at the Cannes Film Festival 2023 in May. As per the announcement made by the Director of the festival Thierry Fremaux, Kennedy will be showcased in the Midnight screenings section at Cannes, reports Indiatoday.