Sydney Sweeney has an interesting nickname for Anyone But You co-star

Sydney Sweeney has recently opened up about the nickname for her upcoming movie Anyone But You co-star.



According to E! News, the Euphoria actress has disclosed the nickname for her new rom-com co-star Glen Powell.

“The moniker?” Sydney calls Glen, “Top Gun” in honour of his 2022 movie Top Gun: Maverick, per outlet.

It is reported that Sydney used this moniker while speaking to Glen onstage at CinemaCon 2023 in Las Vegas.

During the event, Sydney and her cast were present to showcase the first footage of their forthcoming movie.

The actress also revealed that filming for their new movie had finished just few hours before in Australia, but they wanted to attend this event.

“We love seeing ourselves on the big screen,” quipped Glen. To which Sydney replied, “Oh, please, Top Gun.”

At the time, Glen said onstage, “I love when she calls me that.”

Recalling the early days of filming, Sydney disclosed that she thought Glen was Top Gun: Maverick star Miles Teller “until the fourth day of shooting”.

“This movie is about two people that hate each other,” added Glen.