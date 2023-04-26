How did Dave Hollis die? Autopsy reveals cause of death

Dave Hollis (left) and Heidi Powell (right).— Heidi Powell/Instagram

Dave Hollis, the ex-Disney Distribution Chief credited with the successful re-launch of major franchises like Star Wars and Avengers, passed away in February 2023.

The autopsy report, obtained by NBC News, reveals that his death was caused by the toxic effects of cocaine, ethanol, and fentanyl.

On February 14, 2023, Dave's family confirmed his sudden death at his Texas home, following hospitalisation for heart complications, in a statement to the Los Angeles Times.

This is all the information currently available about the cause of the former Disney executive's death.

Dave Hollis’ cause of death

Recent reports indicate that Dave Hollis' death was accidental.

The medical examiner declared him dead at the scene after he was found unresponsive. The autopsy report revealed that Dave had an enlarged and dilated heart, in addition to a history of drug abuse, high blood pressure, depression, and alcohol consumption.

Atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease and high blood pressure were also contributing factors to his passing. According to the autopsy report, the combination of Dave's heart disease and stimulant drugs like cocaine could have caused an abnormal heart rhythm, leading to his death.

Dave was previously married to influencer Rachel Hollis, and the couple had four children together before announcing their separation in June 2020.

Following Dave's passing, Rachel has been open about how she is supporting their children through their grief. She encourages them to acknowledge and feel their emotions, letting them know that it's okay to feel sad, angry, or confused.

Dave Hollis' passing is a reminder of the importance of taking care of our health and seeking help for addiction and mental health issues.

It also underscores the devastating impact that a loved one's passing can have on a family, particularly on children. Our hearts go out to Dave's loved ones during this difficult time.