Shaista Lodhi responds to age-shaming with grace

Pakistani actor and televangelist Shaista Lodhi. — Instagram

Cyberbullying and trolling have become so common that no one, especially celebrities and public figures can escape it. While most people succumb to online harassment and let it affect them adversely, some respond to bullies with confidence and grace.



Pakistani actor Shaista Lodhi, who is better known as a TV host, is also one of the many celebrities who witnessed trolling on social media. However, she clapped back at the troll who age-shamed her in a comment on her Instagram post.

The troll criticised Lodhi for posting pictures of herself, meaning that it was inappropriate for someone of her "age". The user also said that no matter how much the televangelist earns, it would never be enough to hide anything.

“Don't you think you shouldn't post such pictures because you’re so old?” questioned the self-appointed critic. “Doesn't matter if you’re earning well. You can't hide your age. Have some shame.”

Instead of being distressed by the demeaning comment, Lodhi shut the troll in a polite but confident way.

“Also, please stop being delusional,” responded Lodhi. “Nobody is hiding their age and it doesn't have to do anything with earning well my dear," the Samjhota actor wrote.



The netizens appreciated Lodhi for standing up against the criticism, while many showed support for her message of self-love and acceptance.

This incident has sparked a larger conversation on ageism and societal standards regarding women’s ages, as Lodhi's fans expressed disappointment over regressive attitudes.



This is not the first time the Pardes actor has faced criticism but this time her response served as a reminder to not let negative comments bring one down.