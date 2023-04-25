Barbie doll with Down’s syndrome launched

A photograph of Mattel's newly-launched Barbie representing a person with Down Syndrome. — Mattel

Taking its mission of diversity forward, Mattel Tuesday introduced its first-ever Barbie doll that represents persons with Down'S Syndrome.



The doll, owned by an American multinational toy manufacturing company, is part of its Barbie Fashionistas line aimed at offering children a range of diverse representations of beauty as well as counter the stigma around physical disabilities, CNN reported.

Previous dolls in the aforementioned line have included a Barbie with a prosthetic leg, one using a wheelchair, another with hearing aids, and one with vitiligo — a condition in which patches on one's skin lose pigment.

To produce the latest doll in its collection and ensure appropriate representation of a person with Down's Syndrome, the company worked with the National Down Syndrome Society (NDSS) to form its features, shape, clothing, packaging and accessory.

Down's Syndrome is a genetic condition which affects the individual's cognitive ability, resulting in mild to severe learning disabilities as well as distinctive characteristics of the face.

Range of Barbie dolls produced over the years. — Mattel

“Our goal is to enable all children to see themselves in Barbie, while also encouraging children to play with dolls who do not look like themselves,” said Lisa McKnight, Mattel’s executive vice president and global head of barbie & dolls.

She added that the company's goal is to “counter social stigma through play" through its dolls.

“Doll play outside of a child’s own lived experience can teach understanding and build a greater sense of empathy…. We are proud to introduce a Barbie doll with Down syndrome to better reflect the world around us and further our commitment to celebrating inclusion through play,” McKnight said.

Meanwhile, NDSS president and CEO Kandi Pickard said that Mattel's latest Barbie a "huge step forward for inclusion and a moment that we are celebrating."

“This means so much for our community, who for the first time, can play with a Barbie doll that looks like them. This Barbie serves as a reminder that we should never underestimate the power of representation,” said in a statement.

To diversify its 64-year-old iconic Barbie brand, Mattel has recently adopted a much inclusive approach. Since debuting Barbie dolls in 1959, the company continued to face criticism for propagating unrealistic expectations for a female body type by manufacturing tall, slender, blonde and light-skinned dolls over the years with a narrow waist, an ample bosom and walking with high heels.

After facing a steep in sales, the company forayed into crafting dolls with realistic body types in 2016 reintroducing them in four different body types, seven skin complexions, 24 hairstyles and 22 eye colours.

The Barbie Fashionistas line was introduced three years later.