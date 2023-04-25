Trump says Pence ‘did a good job'

Former US President Donald Trump.— AFP/file

Former US president Donald Trump recently spoke in an interview with Newsmax's Greg Kelly, where he expressed his strong disagreement with Vice President Mike Pence.

Although he acknowledged that Pence had done a good job until the end, Trump said that he vehemently disagreed with him. Specifically, Trump believed that Pence, as the then-president of the Senate, had the authority to overrule the certification of the 2020 electoral votes and declare him as the winner of the election on January 6, 2021.

However, Pence rejected this notion, asserting that overturning the election would have been "un-American" and contrary to the principles of democracy.

The controversy surrounding Pence's refusal to support Trump's allegations of election fraud contributed to the events of January 6, 2021, when a mob attacked the Capitol.

The incident resulted in an investigation by the House of Representatives and the Justice Department into Trump's possible involvement in inciting the riot. In addition, Trump is also facing an inquiry in Georgia regarding his alleged efforts to influence the election results.

Trump further elaborated on his stance by claiming that vice presidents have no impact on the election outcome. He dismissed the importance of selecting a vice president, claiming that no vice president has ever contributed to a presidential election's success. Trump's remarks imply that he may not consider the vice president's role as significant, as he believes that the candidate running for president is the only factor that affects the election outcome.