BTS’ Suga speaks about self-harm and suicide in new music video

Suga from the K-pop group BTS discusses suicide and self-harm in the music video for his track Amygdala. Topics such as these are considered to be quite taboo in Korea and the Korean music industry.
The rapper touches on his struggles with mental health, something he has discussed in the past, along with his family tragedies and the incident where he was hit by a car as a teenager.
The music video shows the idol struggling to not hurt himself and makes further references to overdosing, another topic which is taboo in Korean society, especially considering the strict drug laws in the country.
The timing of the track’s release comes at a sensitive time for discussions of suicide and mental health, considering the very recent death of well-loved K-pop idol Moonbin, who reportedly took his own life.
The taboo around suicide and the pressures that lead one to such an act have come up a handful of times in the K-pop industry, with the shocking death of several idols at their own hand, including SHINee’s Jonghyun.
'Polite Society' follows follows Ria in her attempt to make a heist at her sister Lena’s wedding
It is her 20th song to have achieved this feat
Kelly Clarkson has shared a trick to avoid tears during emotional performances
Gigi stopped following the actress amidst the attention that the pair’s on-set chemistry has been receiving
Salma Hayek dropped a fun comment on Blake Lively's post as she was posing in front of Frida Kahlo portrait
Will Smith and Martin Lawrence teased 'Bad Boys 4' at CinemaCon