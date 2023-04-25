Ride the Space Elevator to discover wonders of universe

A representational image. — Screengrab via The Space Elevator

Space Elevator is a fascinating website that takes you on an interactive journey from Earth's surface to the far reaches of outer space. Created by Neal Agarwal, a talented coder with a penchant for creating fun and educational tools, the site boasts a gorgeous and playful design that requires only one thing from its users: scrolling up.

As you ascend through the atmosphere, the Space Elevator reveals how the environment gradually changes, affecting the wildlife and the types of aircraft you may see. An altimeter at the bottom of the page tracks your progress, while a gauge in the top right corner displays the changing temperature. But beware: it's not as simple as getting colder the higher you climb. The temperature changes in surprising ways that are worth watching.

A representational image. — The Space Elevator

The website also features a music button beside the temperature display that lets you enjoy a soothing soundtrack as you journey into the cosmos. And don't be surprised if you see a few wingless animals floating in midair, like wild yaks; they represent the highest point on Earth's mountains where these creatures can be found.

In addition to the Space Elevator, Agarwal has created an array of other fascinating and interactive tools that are both entertaining and educational, reported Digital Trends. One such example is Asteroid Launcher, which allows users to launch an asteroid at Earth and observe the damage it would cause if it were real. Users can customise the asteroid's size and composition, speed and impact angle, and the precise spot where it strikes Earth, with the tool's accuracy based on data from scientific papers that Agarwal integrated into its software.

A representational image. — The Space Elevator

Other tools available on Agarwal's website include Design the Next iPhone, Wonders of Street View, and The Auction Game. All of these tools are designed to be fun and engaging, while also providing opportunities to learn about different topics and concepts.

Overall, the Space Elevator is a fantastic way to explore our planet and the universe beyond. It's a testament to the power of creativity and imagination, and a reminder that learning can be both informative and enjoyable.

