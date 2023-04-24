Ben Affleck, Matt Damon bought jeeps, rented party houses with 'Good Will Hunting' money

Ben Affleck shared that he and his best pal Matt Damon bought jeeps and rented party house with the money they got after selling the screenplay for Good Will Hunting.

The Gone Girl star revealed that he and the Jason Bourne star thought they were “rich for life” after they sold the script for 1997 psychological drama for $600,000.

During an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show, the actor recalled getting the big break following their initial struggle as actors.

"My needs are over. I will never have to work again. I'm rich forever." Affleck recounted thinking at the time before revealing how the two best friends split the money.

"We sold it for $600,000, we split that, $300,000 each, and then the agents got $30,000 so we had $270,000 and we paid about $160,000 in taxes so we had $110,000, each bought $55,000 Jeep Cherokees and then had $55,000 left," he said.

"Naturally we decided to rent a $5,000-a-month party house on Glencoe Way by the Hollywood Bowl and we were broke in six months,” the Argo star added.

However, the actors went on to land more gigs and became two of the very well-known celebrities in Hollywood, also winning Academy Awards for best original screenplay with Damon securing the Oscar for Best Actor as well for the film.