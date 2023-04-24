TJ Holmes, Amy Robach continue enjoying their romance

TJ Holmes and Amy Robach continued enjoying their romance undeterred months after the lovebirds were fired from the Good Morning America over their secret love affair.

The couple were spotted holding hands around New York City as their future at GMA hangs in the balance, according to the Daily Mail.

They were officially pulled from GMA in January this year.

Their outing also comes nearly about a month after Robach finalized her divorce from her husband Andrew Shue.

According to Us Weekly, the former GMA co-hosts romance continued to make headlines over the 2022 holidays when they were photographed cozying up to each other while at the airport in late December.

Two days after the pictures emerged, Holmes filed for divorce from Marilee Fiebig.

They had tied the knot in 2010 and welcomed daughter Sabine in 2013.

Holmes also shares daughter Brianna and son Jaiden with ex wife Amy Ferson.