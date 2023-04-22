 
Saturday April 22, 2023
From Ayeza Khan to Saba Qamar, here are our favourite celebrity outfits this Eid

A number of celebrities have already posted Eid outfit pictures on their social media accounts

By Web Desk
April 22, 2023
Pakistani actresses Ayeza Khan (L) and Saba Qamar Zaman pose for a picture on the occasion of Eid ul Fitr which is being celebrated across Pakistan on April 22, 2023. — Instagram/@ayezakhan.ak/ @sabaqamarzaman
It’s Eid ul Fitr and you know what that means — style inspiration courtesy of our very own celebrities. This year, our stars came out to slay their traditional outfits ranging from ghararas to shalwar kameez.

A number of celebrities have already posted Eid messages and — more importantly — Eid outfit pictures on their social media accounts.

Let’s take a look at some of the favourite first-day looks of celebrities.