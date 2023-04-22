From Ayeza Khan to Saba Qamar, here are our favourite celebrity outfits this Eid

Pakistani actresses Ayeza Khan (L) and Saba Qamar Zaman pose for a picture on the occasion of Eid ul Fitr which is being celebrated across Pakistan on April 22, 2023. — Instagram/@ayezakhan.ak/ @sabaqamarzaman

It’s Eid ul Fitr and you know what that means — style inspiration courtesy of our very own celebrities. This year, our stars came out to slay their traditional outfits ranging from ghararas to shalwar kameez.

A number of celebrities have already posted Eid messages and — more importantly — Eid outfit pictures on their social media accounts.

Let’s take a look at some of the favourite first-day looks of celebrities.



