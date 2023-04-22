From Ayeza Khan to Saba Qamar, here are our favourite celebrity outfits this Eid

It’s Eid ul Fitr and you know what that means — style inspiration courtesy of our very own celebrities. This year, our stars came out to slay their traditional outfits ranging from ghararas to shalwar kameez.
A number of celebrities have already posted Eid messages and — more importantly — Eid outfit pictures on their social media accounts.
Let’s take a look at some of the favourite first-day looks of celebrities.
Armeena's husband bashes PML-N leadership for "crossing all bounds of decency", demanding an apology from them
"It is very difficult to explain what multiple sclerosis is," Pakistani film actor Iman Ali says while sharing...
Twitter erupts with hilarious memes at #NMAAC
This is a strong story, a story of boldness and courage, says Indian director Deepak Pandey
She says two men were caught on camera and Scotland Yard was called in and a report has been registered
"I tried every recipe to treat ," Yashma Gill says in interview