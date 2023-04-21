Al Pacino makes shocking revelation about declining Star Wars

Al Pacino has recently revealed that he rejected Star Wars franchise back in the days.
According to Variety, the Godfather star opened up about the roles he had rejected during an interview with David Rubenstein at the 92NY in New York as part of their People Who Inspire Us series.
The Godfather star shared that he was originally offered Harrison’s sci-fi fantasy.
“When I first came up, I was the new kid on the block, you know what happens when you first become famous,” said Al Pacino.
Pacino continued, “It’s like, ‘Give it to Al.’ They’d give me Queen Elizabeth to play.”
The Scarface actor was given a “script called Star Wars” while he was being offered “so much money”.
Interestingly. the 82-year-old actor explained that he “read it but didn’t understand it”.
“So, I said I couldn’t do it,” Pacino confessed.
He added, “I turned down Star Wars.”
Later in the day, Pacino quipped, “I gave Harrison Ford a career.”
After Pacino’s rejection, Harrison took up the movie’s role and became worldwide famous because of his character.
Meanwhile, Pacino performed in the 1977 romance drama Bobby Deerfield at the time.
