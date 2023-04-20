Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello confirm they're back together

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes have been captured hand-in-hand in Santa Monica after PDA-packed Coachella weekend, confirming they are back together.

Cabello, 26, and 24-year-old Canadian hunk were seen enjoying outing together in the town, television personality Jessica Rendall shared the clip on her Instagram Story on Thursday.

In the clip, the lovebirds could be seen with their hands intertwined while walking down the street together.

Rendall captioned the video: "Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello (!!!) CONFIRMED back together," adding, "It's not an LA experience without spotting celebs!!!"



The former member of Fifth Harmony, who recently flaunted her fit figure in a sizzling bikini selfie, looked casual cool in a beige sweater vest over a baggy white long sleeved shirt and baggy light blue jeans. While her beau Shawn wore a monochrome look in the from of a matching beige sweatsuit.

The romantic outing came after she was spotted locking lips with Shawn on Friday night at Coachella, sparing speculations that the pair rekindled romance.

On Monday, an insider told Page Six that Cabello and Mendes were 'not back together,' in spite of the passionate display but their most recent outing certainly proves otherwise.